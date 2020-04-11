Lunchbox Alchemy, a Bend-based cannabis company that specializes in cannabis edibles, has partnered with Mr. Checkout to increase its distribution reach across the country.
The partnership will help Lunchbox Alchemy get its products on more store shelves through connections with direct store delivery distributors.
“It's a natural step for us to expand our product offering to wherever there is demand,” said Eric Plantenberg, the company’s chief executive officer.
The six-year-old company, which employs 25 people in Oregon, produces a range of CBD products, including full-spectrum hemp gummies, also known as squibs. Lunchbox Alchemy also produces tinctures, which are concentrated oil extracts that are primarily used to relieve anxiety or pain.
Last year, Lunchbox Alchemy grew its distribution to more than 700 retail locations in 40 states. It has not been all smooth sailing. A year ago, the company was fined by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.
Mr. Checkout works with direct store distributors, known as DSDs, which bring products to local restaurants, stores and markets. Mr. Checkout does not take ownership of any products. Instead, it makes introductions to connect companies and local distributors.
Under normal market conditions, the partnership could add over 500 new points of distribution in the first year and more than 1,000 by the end of the second year, said Plantenberg. But he adds that the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent closure of many businesses changes that dynamic and the amount of potential distribution is unclear.
“Mr Checkout is distributing to brick and mortar stores. Those locations are seeing less foot traffic than ever, so I can’t believe that until COVID-19 passes that we are going to see the traffic compared to before,” said Plantenberg, a native of Wisconsin who spent nearly six years working for Humm Kombucha as its chief strategy officer.
In addition to its partnership with Mr. Checkout, Lunchbox Alchemy is busy preparing for a merger with Slang Worldwide, a Canada-based company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Plantenberg said the merger agreement was signed in January but the deal is pending approval by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.
“Hopefully this will show that entrepreneurship and the American dream is still happening one tiny company at a time,” said Plantenberg.
