Lumber futures extend record rally to top $1,500 for first time

U.S. lumber futures extended their steep rally to fresh record highs, shooting above $1,500 in early trading Wednesday.
The extended rally comes as voracious home construction demand sends builders scrambling to secure the wood they need, while sawmills struggle to bulk up their inventories and labor shortages from truckers to construction workers exacerbate the situation.
Prices have quadrupled in the past year, vaulting higher on an unexpected surge in homebuilding and renovations that caught sawmills off guard amid the pandemic. Weyerhaeuser Co. reported a record quarterly profit last week, having sold out of some products for the next five to six weeks, while Resolute Forest Products Inc. said its order book exceeds its inventory.
The rally, which some expect could continue even higher, is hitting pocketbooks and potentially pushing first-time home buyers out of the market, as North America heads into its peak building season. It has lifted the price of an average new single-family home by $35,872 over the past 12 months, according to the national Association of Home Builders.
