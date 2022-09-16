Consumers

Pedestrians carry shopping bags on Geary Street in San Francisco, Calif., in May.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

U.S. long-term inflation expectations fell to the lowest in more than a year in early September, an encouraging sign for the Federal Reserve as it tries to keep views anchored.

Consumers expect prices will climb at an annual rate of 2.8% over the next five to 10 years, the lowest since July 2021, according to a survey from the University of Michigan. They see costs rising 4.6% over the next year, the lowest since last September, data Friday showed.

