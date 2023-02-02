child girl wearing a protective mask with showing five fingers sitting on kid chair in children room.

Hundreds of U.S. community pharmacies are having trouble stocking antibiotics, common over-the-counter therapies for children and a widely used drug for ADHD as shortages persist.

About 4 out of 5 pharmacies reported problems filling prescriptions for the antibiotic amoxicillin in a National Community Pharmacists Association survey completed by 332 stores at the end of January. Some 93 percent were short of children's pain and fever medicines, according to the survey, and 97 percent lacked access to adequate supplies of branded or generic Adderall, the treatment for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

