A Bend man who learned the value of relationships while traveling around the world sharing rides with strangers on his tandem bicycle is now behind a local business that turns bills into philanthropy.
Entrepreneur Jamie Bianchini, 50, and his wife Cristina Morales, 45, founded Purpose in Expenses in 2020 to help companies, both big and small, give back to their communities by simply paying their bills.
Purpose in Expenses is partnered with 650 service providers like Microsoft, Google and Verizon, and from its headquarters on 2843 NW Lolo Drive, it helps businesses generate donations to worthy causes by tapping into everyday costs like internet, email and phone services.
When clients pay their regular expenses, a portion of that money is automatically donated to a charity or nonprofit of the client’s choice.
Bianchini said the concept helps companies make regular and reliable donations within their communities at no cost to them and in a way that is less affected by economic conditions. As the company grows, requiring more services, so to will the company’s donations, Bianchini said.
Bianchini got the idea during an eight-year cycling trip around the world on a tandem bicycle beginning in 2002. Bianchini would pick up strangers as he rode through 81 countries to draw awareness to the kindness of humanity, he said. The trip was dubbed Peace Peddlers and Bianchini was able to fund his adventures and numerous charity projects on multiple continents by using the concept that drives his new company.
That concept is driven by a desire to ensure a portion of the money businesses regularly spend on services is kept in the community where it will have more of a positive impact, Bianchini said. He said companies, in addition to being profit driven, are increasingly pressured to do more to give back.
“The challenge for business leaders is that they have to do both. They have to maintain cost and profitability and drive growth but they’re also expected to do their part in solving the social and environmental challenges we all face,” Bianchini said. “We are giving them tools to be able to do both. To be able to increase the impact they are making without affecting profitability at all.”
Helping a business generate recurring donations for a good cause by rearranging how it pays its bills starts with an assessment, Bianchini said.
“We gather the data and assess what can happen. And how we can transform that expense into a donation. And then we present that, and it is up to them. There is no obligation, there is no cost,” he said.
Bend companies such as Ruffwear Dog Gear, and Puffin Drinkwear are a couple names that plan to take advantage of Purpose in Expense’s services.
Bianchini said the amount of money generated by any given business is based on the company’s size and type of services it uses. A company’s impact can range from hundreds of dollars a year for a small mom-and-pop company, to tens of thousands of dollars a year for a larger, more established business. For that reason, Bianchini said, Purpose in Expenses’ social impact is based on scale, and as more businesses sign on, the more positive impact Purpose in Expenses will have. His goal at this point is to get the word out so hopefully the idea catches on.
Chip Rothenberger, co-owner of ThAiPAS, a Thai restaurant in Northwest Crossing, and Ben Sampson, co-founder of WeHero, a company that helps businesses realize their social mission, are both clients of Purpose in Expenses.
Rothenberger’s restaurant must pay for credit card processing services to operate, so handing those over to Purpose in Expenses was a simple way his business could make a positive impact. The money generated from ThAiPAS’ operating expenses automatically gets donated to Oregon Adaptive Sports, a nonprofit that provides opportunities for disabled athletes, and Bethlehem Inn, a local homeless shelter in Bend, Rothenberger said.
“The cost to me is the same or lower, and there is a good thing happening from it, because he (Jamie) has negotiated that,” Rothenberger said. “It is at a cost, but in the end it is a cost I have to pay anyway.”
Sampson said the money generated by his business’ technology expenses is automatically donated to the nonprofit Feeding America, and all he has to do is keep paying his bills.
“And what is cool about it, as our business grows our expenses are growing, our donations are growing, so the amount of impact we are creating is increasing,” Sampson said.
Sampson said the process of working with Purpose in Expenses was rather effortless and only took his business about an hour to get set up.
“These are expenses that you already have, and so they (Purpose in Expenses) are going to do all the work for you. You just have to get them invoicing and how many licenses you want, those kinds of details,” Sampson said. “I describe to people, it’s like changing your credit card, like for a subscription. If you are on Netflix … and you are going to use a different credit card, that’s basically what it’s like.”
