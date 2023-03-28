Unemployment decreased slightly in Jefferson County, remained the same in Deschutes County and increased slightly in Crook County, according to the monthly jobs report.
The Oregon Employment Department reported Tuesday that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Deschutes County held steady at 4.4% in February. The rate was about 1.1% higher than the record low set in February 2020, according to the report.
The county added about 160 jobs last month to total 90,650 jobs in Deschutes County. However, the leisure and hospitality industry slashed 110 jobs in February, with the majority of the losses in the accommodation and food service sector, according to the report. The losses were offset by gains in private education and health services, which added 150 jobs and government that added 110 last month.
In Crook County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate inched upward to 6.2% in February, compared to the 5.4% rate during the same period the year before. In all, the unemployment rate is 1.5% percentage points above the record low set before the pandemic when it was 4.7%.
The county added 190 jobs in the past year and the county remains among the fastest of Oregon's 36 counties in terms of job growth. Jobs were added int he information, private education and health services sectors.
In Jefferson County the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased just a tad to 5.8% in February. It is above the lowest rate of 4.4% set in January 2019 through January 2020, according to the report.
About 70 jobs were added in February, with government adding 60 jobs and private education and health services shedding 10 jobs, according to the report. The county, however, has added 180 jobs over the past year in the the manufacturing and leisure and hospitality sectors.
