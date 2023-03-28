Unemployment Benefits (copy) (copy)

The Oregon Employment Department's monthly job outlook shows unemployment rates relatively unchanged across Central Oregon. 

 AP file

Unemployment decreased slightly in Jefferson County, remained the same in Deschutes County and increased slightly in Crook County, according to the monthly jobs report.

The Oregon Employment Department reported Tuesday that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Deschutes County held steady at 4.4% in February. The rate was about 1.1% higher than the record low set in February 2020, according to the report.

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.

