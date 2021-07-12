Bend-based Les Schwab Tire Centers has reached an agreement to acquire Plains Tire Co., which has nine stores in Wyoming.
Les Schwab will purchase Plains Tire for an undisclosed sum, according to a statement from the company.
Les Schwab itself was sold in September to Meritage Group, an out-of-state investment group. The company started in Prineville in 1952 and now has more than 500 stores in 10 states, including one store in Wyoming.
Plains Tire Co., established in 1941, has locations throughout Wyoming, including two in Casper and one in Laramie.
According to a statement sent to The Bulletin, Les Schwab has no immediate plans for the Plains Tire stores. Les Schwab will evaluate how to best integrate the companies. The sale is expected to close in early August.
Corey Parks, chief administrative officer for Les Schwab said in a statement that the company plans to grow organically by opening its own stores, but will also pursue buy-out opportunities.
“We believe we are an outstanding partner for well-run, highly respected tire dealers who want to see their employees, customers and business well taken care of, and want to grow together with our company,” said Parks.
