Bend-based tire dealer Les Schwab Tire Centers has entered into a non-exclusive partnership with CarAdvise, an online marketplace for vehicle maintenance and repair.
Les Schwab joined the CarAdvise network of shops listed on its website and mobile application, according to a release issued on Tuesday.
CarAdvise allows drivers to schedule maintenance appointments, approve payments and review their vehicle’s service history on their phone. The company works with more than 20,000 auto repair shops nationwide and has 400,000 members.
“Innovation through technology has enabled CarAdvise to create a new way for consumers to interact with tire and maintenance vehicle services,” said CarAdvise’s founder and CEO Greg Tepas. “We couldn’t be happier that Les Schwab chose to continue that innovative mindset with us,”
Les Schwab Tire Centers has 480 locations in eight states. In December, the company announced that it was up for sale after nearly 70 years of family ownership. In June, the company said it was suspending the sale due to uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
