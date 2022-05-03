Les Schwab's former location on Franklin Avenue
Les Schwab Tire Centers has had a shop on Franklin Avenue in Bend since 1955. The company has relocated the store a few blocks to 210 NE Third St. 

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

Les Schwab has moved one of its three Bend stores to a new location at 210 NE Third St.

For 67 years, Les Schwab Tire Centers has been at its old location on Franklin Avenue. The move meets development criteria and vision for the Bend Central District and provides a opening for a new business on Franklin Avenue, according to the company.

The tire company consolidated seven different lots to create one the size of a city block. As part of the move, the company also paid for the widening of NE Burnside and NE Clay avenues, added streetlights and sidewalks, the company said. The shop is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon-Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Call 541-382-3551.

