Les Schwab Tire Centers said Monday that it has opened its 500th tire store, a milestone the Oregon company hit after decades of steady expansion.
The latest store is in West Jordan, Utah, a suburb of Salt Lake City.
Founded in 1952 in Prineville, Les Schwab Tire Centers grew slowly in its early decades but took off in the 1980s and ’90s, adding nearly 13 stores a year during that stretch. It grew steadily after the turn of the century, but a bit more slowly in the past few years.
The Bend-based retail chain stretches as far east as Colorado and as far south as Bakersfield, California.
The Schwab family sold the business last year to a California investment firm called Meritage Group. Meritage has not said whether it plans to aggressively expand its retail footprint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.