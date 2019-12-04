In another sign that Portland’s long real estate and construction boom is slowing, an ambitious plan to build more than 1,100 apartment units in the Lloyd District has quietly died.

The lender to the project known as 1400 Multnomah pulled the plug in late October claiming that developers Bob Bisno and Dan Palmer’s operating company had stopped making payments on their loan.

“Borrower is in default and appears to be insolvent,” the lender claimed in a lawsuit filed in October. “The real property, plaintiff’s collateral, is adrift.”

The suit alleges that the Santa Monica-based developers blew through $31 million and never got a single apartment built.

Few predicted this kind of disaster when Bisno and Palmer first came to town in 2016. Oregon had boasted some of the best job growth in the country, which fueled a surge of new arrivals and a housing shortage. An unprecedented explosion of high-end apartment construction followed, reshaping Portland’s skyline.

In 2011, only 445 new apartments came to market in the entire Portland Metro area. Three years later, the number had jumped nearly ten-fold to 4,367, according to the CoStar Group, a leading provider of real estate data and analytics. The frenzy peaked in 2018, when the number of new apartments reached 6,059. This year will not be far behind.

In all, more than 31,000 new apartment units were built in the Portland metro area over the last six years.

Until now, there’s been sufficient demand in the market to absorb the flood of new rentals. That may be changing, said Mark Barry, who for years has published a newsletter tracking the Portland apartment market. He pointed to predictions that the supply of new units will exceed demand for the next two years.

“We’ve never seen this kind of boom before,” he said. “Anybody betting against the Portland market has been wrong. But inevitably the pendulum is going to begin swinging back.”

What exactly happened to 1400 Multnomah is likely more complicated than just the changes in the economy. Greg Frick, a partner at HFO Real Estate Investments in Portland, points out that the developers got final approval from the Portland Design Commission in 2016, three years before the market showed any sign of weakening.

And yet, construction never began.

Four years ago, the developers seemed to have all the ingredients: the land, the plan and the capital. They paid $22 million for nearly five acres across the street from Lloyd Center mall. The site is currently the parking lot of the Regal Lloyd Center multiplex.

By last spring, it was all over. The developers’ company defaulted on the Mosaic loan in April, the lender claimed. Bisno and Palmer tried to bail out gracefully. They hired CBRE Group’s Portland office to sell the land. Their asking price: $22 million.

There were no takers.

Mosaic sued the developers’ company in October claiming it had defaulted on its $31 million loan. With penalties and other fees, the total due is now $36 million, the lender added.

In early November, a Multnomah County judge ruled for Mosaic and put the property in the hands of a receiver.