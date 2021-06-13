On a recent walk through the Redmond Airport, Zachary Bass beamed as he pointed out the airport’s various new features: a third TSA check-in line, a new parking facility and, to the north, a new operations building.
But what pleases Bass most are the lines. People, many of them, lined up to board planes. Around a thousand luggage-toting travelers sweep through the doors before 8 a.m. For Bass, the director of the airport, it’s a welcome sight.
“We think a lot of it is pent-up demand for leisure travel,” said Bass, head of the airport since 2015. “We are expecting the summer to be pretty busy.”
More than a year after the pandemic decimated the travel industry, the Redmond Airport is again showing promising signs of life. The number of travelers in the month of May was nearly equal to the number in May 2019 — around 38,000 passengers.
The return of passengers to the airport in 2021 is a relief compared to a year ago, when numbers, and revenue, plummeted around 90%. In March and April of 2020, only around 60 to 70 people checked in to flights each day. Now 1,200 to 1,500 passengers a day are flying.
What’s the most noticeable change for those who haven’t flown since before the pandemic? Masks, said Bass. Masks will be a federal requirement in all 50 states until Sept. 15 even if individual states drop their mask mandate.
Just walking into an airport may feel strange for some if they haven’t traveled since the start of the pandemic.
“First -time fliers coming back are hesitant, they don’t know what to expect,” said Bass, who previously ran operations at U.S. Air Force bases, including a deployment to Iraq. “Then when they come back through, ‘Awesome’ (they say), you guys are taking all the right precautions.”
Where are people headed?
Bend-based travel agent Bernie Reumann, chief executive officer of Getaways Travel, said U.S. destinations are still top of the list. Florida and California are top spots, but really it’s open season across the country.
“It’s all over, people just want to go,” he said.
Some are making inquiries about overseas travel.
“The pent-up demand is definitely there,” said Reumann. “People who had prior trips planned are rescheduling and getting on with it.”
When it comes to overseas travel, Reumann said 80% of his clients are asking about Europe.
“Other places like Australia and New Zealand are not open yet,” said Reumann. “South America is not open; you don’t want to go down there right now. South Africa is open, so the adventurers are looking to go to Africa. So it’s a hit-and-miss situation.”
Reumann said he was planning to make a trip to Bordeaux in August but canceled his plans due to the uncertainty of travel. France may be opening up, he said, but that doesn’t mean life is back to normal. He worries that the on-again, off-again lockdowns could cause business closures during his trip. That morning coffee and croissant at the corner bakery in Bordeaux might not happen if all the bakeries in town are closed, he said.
“So we will reschedule that for next year.”
One advantage of foreign travel, said Reumann, is that flights are still mostly empty. That could mean more comfortable travel compared to crowded domestic flights.
“But if you go over, you may have to quarantine and have proof of tests and vaccinations, and a lot of people don’t want to deal with that,” he said.
Those who do start their air journey from Redmond will encounter some improvements at the airport. A 500 -spot parking lot costing $3.5 million was recently completed. The third TSA line was also installed to speed up passenger lines through security checkpoints.
The 45,000 -square -foot operations building was constructed at a cost of $14 million; it houses heavy equipment like snowplows and snowbrooms (trucks that “sweep” the runway). While snow and ice removal takes up a lot of time in winter, the summers are spent doing pavement maintenance and painting.
“It never slows down for us; there is always something depending on the season,” said Mike Wilcox, operations supervisor at the facility.
Bass also upgraded the airport’s HVAC system. It now includes a new UV lighting that purifies the air flowing through the vents.
All up, the airport spent $25 million on upgrades during the pandemic.
Funds to pay for the upgrades came with considerable help from federal assistance packages, including the CARES Act. The airport received $12 million in funding and is expecting to receive another $6 million, said Bass.
There were some hiccups, though. Construction of a $10 million “quick turnaround” car rental facility was put on hold during the pandemic. That could get going again in the summer of 2022, said Bass. The facility will include car washing, detailing and a fuelling depot.
As Redmond Airport moves past the pandemic, it will be building on what had been unprecedented growth. The airport is now the 115th largest commercial airport in the country.
Passenger numbers doubled over the five years before the pandemic hit, from 500,000 each year to one million. That volume puts Redmond in the “small hub” category designated by the Federal Aviation Administration. It previously was labeled a “primary non-hub.” Other “small hub” airports include Palm Springs, California, Eugene and Spokane, Washington.
More passengers mean more destinations. The newest nonstop daily flights will be to San Jose, California, starting in September on Alaska Airlines. San Jose is Redmond’s 12th destination.
September will also see the return of nonstop flights to Las Vegas on Allegiant Airlines. Chicago, a seasonal flight with United, is expected to return in the summer of 2022.
Bass said he is also working with American Airlines to start a new nonstop flight to Dallas, expected in the spring of 2022. After Dallas, Bass said Minneapolis could be the next nonstop destination.
The East Coast and Hawaii could also be future destinations, but Redmond would first need to extend its runway, said Bass.
“It’s on our plan for the next 10 years,” he said.
