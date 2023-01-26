Lam Research

Lam Research has a manufacturing facility in Tualatin that builds equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits.

 Stephanie Yao Long/The Oregonian

Lam Research, one of Oregon’s largest manufacturing employers, said Wednesday it plans to lay off 7% of its workforce as it responds to cooling market demand and restrictions on sales to China.

Lam makes tools for semiconductor production. The Silicon Valley company has about 4,000 employees at its 52-acre Tualatin campus and recently opened a Sherwood factory where it employs a few hundred more.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Mike Rogoway | mrogoway@oregonian.com | 503-294-7699

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.