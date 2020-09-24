Sisters-based Laird Superfood Inc. has set its shares of stock price for its initial public offering of 2.6 million in common stock at $22 per share when it began Wednesday.
Laird Superfood has granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 397,500 shares of its common stock to cover over allotments at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, according to a company statement. The shares trade at the New York Stock Exchange American, under the ticker symbol LSF. The initial offering is expected to close Friday.
Canaccord Genuity and Craig-Hallum Capital Group are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Roth Capital Partners is acting as the co-manager for the offering, according to the company statement.
