For Sisters-based Laird Superfood, 2021 was a year of contrasts. The company posted increasing sales for most of the year even as its share price started a long and steady tumble, just months after the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange.
Shares of Laird Superfood, which produces plant-based creamers, instant coffee and other organic food products, ended the year at $13.04, a 71% drop from where it started in 2021.
Laird Superfood — named after its co-founder, big wave surfer Laird Hamilton — is the only company based in Central Oregon with shares that trade on the New York Stock Exchange. The company, which trades under the ticker symbol LSF, employs more than 100 people at its 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art campus in Sisters.
After its last earnings call, Paul Hodge, the company's chief executive officer, said Laird delivered strong growth across its portfolio.
"The power of our digitally native brand continued to be reflected in our direct-to-consumer sales, which rose 108%, fueled by our expanding product offerings and the ongoing strength of customer metrics around conversion and retention," said Hodge.
While its stock price drop is concerning, the company shows no signs of slowing growth. In financial results published at the end of the third quarter of 2021, Laird reported a net sales increase of 48% during the first nine months of the year to $27.4 million from $18.5 million during the same period in 2020.
Its product line continues to expand and now features 69 products, ranging from its creamers and coffees to granola, baking mixes and oat milk. The company is also flexing its eco-friendly muscles, now working with a third-party independent agency, First Environment, to achieve carbon neutrality at all stages of its shipping process.
Its environmental impact position doesn’t necessarily impact its revenue but could become an attractive buying point for eco-conscious investors.
Laird Superfood went public in September 2020 with an IPO price of $22. The stock opened 52.5% above that price and kept climbing. The IPO sold 2.65 million shares to raise $58.3 million, valuing the company at $184.3 million. But investor support for the company has since waned and its market cap now stands at $126.3 million as of Tuesday according to Yahoo Finance.
At the time of the results, Chief Financial Officer Valerie Ells said the company had a “strong balance sheet” with $40 million in cash and investments and just $51,000 in debt.
In the third quarter of 2021, 17% of the company's sales were from harvest snacks, up from zero sales in the same period of the previous year. The main source of its harvest snack category is from Picky Bars, a Bend energy bar company Laird purchased in May for $12 million.
The acquisition of Picky Bars was a landmark event for the company in 2021. It marked the first and only buyout for Laird Superfood since it was founded in 2015.
Picky Bars founder Jesse Thomas said integration of the two companies has been "a ton of work" but much of the heavy lifting is now behind them. Picky Bars recently completed moving all of its fulfillment operations to Laird's new warehouse in Sisters, said Thomas. The two companies have also been working on new products, including a Picky Bar that contained Laird Superfood creamer in the recipe.
"It's been a wild ride for sure the last eight months as both companies are learning along the way, but I feel really good about the decision and the hands we're in going forward," said Thomas.
But the company's largest component remains its nondairy coffee creamers. In the third quarter, 60% of the company’s sales were from coffee creamers. How big is the nondairy coffee creamer market? According to Portland-based Allied Market Research, The global nondairy creamer market size was valued at $1.73 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $2.39 billion by 2027, with compound annual growth of 7.3% between 2021 and 2027.
Why Laird Superfood made such a large downward move in share price remains unclear, but it could be simply a reflection of the company's small size. Eric Maki, chief investment officer for Mackeson Advisory, a Bend-based financial services company, said it’s not uncommon for the stock of small-sized publicly traded companies to make large percentage moves.
“Smaller companies like this can be challenging for investors as their share prices can fluctuate dramatically,” said Maki.
While Maki declined to comment specifically on Laird Superfood, he said a company’s share price reflects investor sentiment of future earnings for a company.
“When a company’s share price goes up and they need to raise additional funds after an initial public offering, they are able to sell fewer shares to fund those kinds of goals,” Maki wrote in an email. “And when a company’s share price goes down, the opposite is true, and it may be more difficult to attract investor’s money.”
While attracting investor money can help a company expand, Laird Superfood may be able to turn around its share price simply based on improved profits in the new year, and a strong showing at the end of 2021. Fourth-quarter and year-end financial results are expected to be released in early February.
