Move over Prineville and Redmond, the La Pine Industrial Park recently signed on two new tenants who were attracted to the low price, access to the highway and the warm welcome. La Pine Industrial Park is shovel ready and offering low -cost rates for industrial space that can put the community south of Bend in competition for industry with Redmond and data centers in Prineville. That’s what attracted Bend-based Hortitech Direct, a greenhouse manufacturer — one of the two new businesses signed up to relocate to the industrial site, just a half mile from U.S. Highway 97 and 30 miles south of Bend. The 6-year-old startup needed more space to manufacture greenhouses for commercial and residential use.
The second new business is Oberon Mining Inc., an Oregon registered company with an address in Las Vegas, that has purchased a 2,500-square-foot building for a renewable energy data center, according to the Oregon Secretary of State business registration. The company did not return phone calls or emails to The Bulletin.
The signing of these two new businesses represents a step forward in making La Pine a vibrant city with employment opportunities at wages a family can live on in south Deschutes County. The new businesses join eight others that have invested more than $11 million and created 118 jobs in La Pine, said Patricia Lucas, Sunriver -La Pine Economic Development executive director.
“Data centers like Central Oregon,” Lucas said. “The climate is dry here, the cost of electricity is affordable and the cost of land, especially in La Pine, that (has infrastructure) is more competitive than in other communities. We’re working with a number of data centers.”
The 330 acres of industrial zoned land in La Pine has been languishing for more than a year, despite being the cheapest industrial space in Central Oregon. La Pine is marketing the space at $1.75 a square foot, compared to Bend, where industrial space is marketed at $12 to $16 a square foot. Redmond is at $8 a square foot and Prineville ranges from 80 cents a square foot to $3.60.
Businesses coming into the La Pine Industrial Park can qualify for enterprise zone incentives for traded sector businesses that can include property tax giveaways for three to five years, according to the marketing information.
The city is fairly young compared to other communities in Central Oregon, said Geoff Wullschlager, La Pine city manager. Incorporated in 2006, La Pine uses the funds from the sales of these industrial spaces to reinvest in marketing the city and for redevelopment, Wullschlager said.
“Because the industrial park is county-owned we can offer it at a competitive rate,” Wullschlager said. “That’s huge. These are the first two new businesses in more than a year to come in. If people see things are going well for business, it will create a groundswell and attract other business.”
Lucas said a child care center is being built in the city, along with 300 new homes, two major components to help lure young families to the city of 2,600 residents. Wullschlager said that the labor pool is more like 14,000 when considering the communities surrounding La Pine.
“If there are jobs there and affordable housing, those are the two key elements to get people to choose a community to move to,” Lucas said. “We’re trying to diversify the economy here. Our goal as the economic development program is to attract new businesses that provide family wage jobs.”
The industrial park is owned by Deschutes County and the city conducts the sales, splitting the revenue between the two entities, Lucas said.
“The capital these businesses are bringing will support our community,” Lucas said. “People are attracted to La Pine because it’s more affordable and allows them to get to Bend if they need.”
In fact, La Pine has more than 350 acres available for residential development just west of U.S. Highway 97 between Reed and Burgess roads, Wullschlager said.
“This places La Pine in a lucrative position as we have an abundance of usable land for housing expansion, particularly during a time where housing shortages are problematic throughout communities across the state,” Wullshlager said. “I would prefer La Pine to grow organically in that any development be market driven.”
At Hortitech, the founders came to Bend about six years ago for the skiing but turned their attention to the business of building greenhouses. The bulk of their customers are hemp and cannabis growers, but of late, they’ve expanded to residential gardeners. They’d still be at their crowded industrial space on Nels Anderson Road had the city not decided to route a road through the property, said Jerad Lauzier, Hortitech Direct co-owner.
“It was a fair price, and it worked for us,” said Lauzier. “We were forced to move because of a new highway project in Bend and we outgrew our space here. We couldn’t find a place that met our needs that was affordable, but the spot in La Pine was a owner-financed deal that met our needs.”
The new location will enable the company to pay the same amount it paid in rent for a mortgage, creating ownership and equity, Lauzier said. Right now the 2.5 acre parcel will need some repairs and the company is apply for building permits now, he said. Once renovated, it will be move in ready in a few months. Some employees will remain in Bend in an office and the manufacturing portion will relocate to La Pine, he said.
“We’ll be tripling our space and it will enable us to grow and be easier to operate,” Lauzier said.
