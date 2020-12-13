In summertime, Highway 97 as it passes through La Pine is a constant flow of tourists headed for Crater Lake, Fort Rock, and other places of natural beauty. For Ann Gawith, all those visitors represent an opportunity to sell “Made in La Pine” products.
Gawith, the executive director of the La Pine Chamber of Commerce, has been instrumental in opening up the Made in La Pine Store inside the La Pine Visitor’s Center. Birdhouses, baskets made from pine needles, wooden toys, metalwork, holiday cards, honey and engravings are a few of the outstanding products on display in the shop.
“We don’t do it for the profit, we do it to support the store and support local commerce, that is the mission of the La Pine chamber, to be the connecting force for the community,” said Gawith, director at the Chamber since 2011.
La Pine, home to around 2,000 people at the southern edge of Deschutes County, is known for its pine forests, river scenery and excellent fishing holes. Most of the commercial activity is strung along the Highway but tucked into the forests off the main road are wooded neighborhoods, home to a number of talented artists and artisans.
A shop for local products started in 2013, said Gawith, and existed on a small scale for years. Earlier this year the Chamber, with help from La Pine Mayor Dan Richer, rebranded the store “Made in La Pine” and opened it up to a wider variety of local vendors. The term “Made in La Pine” has even been trademarked.
The shop keeps 15% of the sale from each item to help pay for operating costs. More than 50 vendors are able to sell their crafts through the store. There’s a website too, not for online sales, but to help promote the local artists.
Richer is not only the mayor, he is also one of the vendors with items on the display in the shop. He sells engravings on wood, usually depicting natural scenery such as Fort Rock, East Lake or Multnomah Falls.
Richer said the shop has helped bring the community together, allowing local artists to connect in a central location.
“We have Norman Rockwells and Einsteins. We have a wide variety of talent but they all live in their little bubbles out here, and they don’t travel around, they sell online,” said Richer, a marine veteran. “So the Made in La Pine store give them a little outreach place where they can debut their things here in La Pine.”
Galen Looney, 77, is another La Pine local who sells products in the store. A retired construction worker and craftsman, he builds wooden toys — bulldozers, logging trucks and other construction equipment.
“I do it as a hobby, it keeps me keep busy and I love doing it,” said Looney, who has been selling the wood toys since around 2010. “Selling the items allows me to buy more materials so I can keep playing.”
Gawith said in a typical year the shop gets visitors from around the world, including tourists from Europe, Asia, and across the U.S. The pandemic changed that this year but the store still saw visitors from New York, Florida, and other parts of the U.S.
Items popular with out-of-state guests are typically small gifts that can fit in a suitcase, said Gawith. These include small wood toys and gifts that represent Central Oregon. With summer long since past, the shop has been advertising locally, trying to get local customers in to purchase gifts ahead of the holidays.
“Many of the products represent what makes La Pine special,” said Gawith. The artwork displays forest scenes and rural life, and lends itself to rural decorating.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.