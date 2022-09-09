Kroger

Signage is displayed on a shopping cart at a Kroger Co. supermarket in Louisville, Ky., in 2019

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg photo

Kroger Co. — the parent company of Fred Meyer grocery stores — exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates and raised its annual forecast, citing strong demand for food prepared at home and a shift toward private-label goods.

Adjusted earnings in the current fiscal year will range as high as $4.05 a share, up from the previous forecast of no more than $3.95, Kroger said in a statement Friday. The profit measure rose to 90 cents a share in the fiscal second quarter, compared with the 82-cent average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

