Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer is a chain of stores owned by Kroger Co. A proposed merger between Kroger, owner of Fred Meyer and QFC, and Albertsons, which owns Safeway, could dramatically shake up the supermarket landscape in the Pacific Northwest.

 123RF

Supermarket giants Kroger and Albertsons announced Friday they will sell off more than 400 stores, including at least 49 in Oregon, and other assets for $1.9 billion as part of their efforts to complete their proposed $24.6 billion merger, The Oregonian reports.

The plan is to sell 413 stores — including some from Kroger’s Fred Meyer and QFC chains and Albertsons’ Safeway — in 17 states and the District of Columbia to New Hampshire-based C&S Wholesale Grocers, the companies said in a news release. All fuel centers and pharmacies associated with the divested stores will remain with the stores and continue to operate.

 — Kristine de Leon; kdeleon@oregonian.com

Money Illusion
Money Illusion

This doesn't work and they know it. Divestiture doesn't change the scale advantage Kroger has. If 50% of the divested stores are still open five years later it will be a miracle and there are previous examples of this BS tactic to point to.

Report

