One of Oregon’s largest wine producers just got bigger. King Estate Winery, Eugene, announced Thursday its acquisition of longtime vineyard partner Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, a 70-acre site in Junction City.
Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, established in 1983, was owned by Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Before planting grapevines, Pfeiffer family members used their farm for decades to raise sheep and chickens. The winery and vineyard are located within the Lower Long Tom American Viticultural Area in the southern Willamette Valley.
King Estate Winery was founded in 1991, and from their first vintage on, it purchased a high percentage of the Pfeiffer’s pinot noir and pinot gris fruit. Acquiring the Pfeiffer estate vineyard maintains access to the fruit and increases King Estate’s acres planted to vines by 15%.
Ed King, King Estate’s CEO, called the purchase “the ultimate collaboration” in a Thursday press release.
“We see it as the crowning validation of our strong friendship and a wonderful opportunity to add Pfeiffer’s outstanding vineyard to our portfolio,” King said.
For the Pfeiffers, it was time to leave farming life. “Managing a 70-acre vineyard plus a wine brand, two tasting rooms, etc. is a lot of responsibility, and the Pfeiffers were seeking the opportunity to travel,” said Andy Steinman, the Pacific NW Partner for Global Wine Partners, a mergers and acquisitions specialist based in St. Helena, California. Steinman facilitated the deal between the Pfeiffers and King Estate.
The Pfeiffers were also concerned about the stewardship of the land, given their multigeneration connection to the property and their desire to continue living in the home they built there. Selling to longtime friends who farm sustainably is what Steinman called a “true feel-good story.”
Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards is well known to Junction City and Eugene locals, who form an enthusiastic fan base. They are frequent visitors to the winery tasting room at the end of Jaeg Road for tastings and special events like the highly popular Burgers & Blues nights.
The Pfeiffers are best known to the wine world for their Blue Dot Reserve Pinot Noir. The 2007 vintage of the Blue Dot was selected for Barack and Michelle Obama’s private dining table on the eve of the president’s 2009 inauguration.
No decisions have been announced regarding employees or the Pfeiffer wine club. Steinman said the Pfeiffers intend to keep the winery tasting room open for a few months for holiday events and a series of “thank you” celebrations.
Details of the transaction, finalized on Nov. 10, were not disclosed. Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer were unavailable for comment. They are already traveling.
