The King Estate Winery, the largest in Oregon seen here in 2017, has purchased Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards. 

One of Oregon’s largest wine producers just got bigger. King Estate Winery, Eugene, announced Thursday its acquisition of longtime vineyard partner Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, a 70-acre site in Junction City.

Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, established in 1983, was owned by Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Before planting grapevines, Pfeiffer family members used their farm for decades to raise sheep and chickens. The winery and vineyard are located within the Lower Long Tom American Viticultural Area in the southern Willamette Valley.

