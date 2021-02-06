The battle over who slings the best burger in Central Oregon could get a little more heated with the arrival later this year of Killer Burger.
The Portland-based burger joint is expected to open its first branch in Bend in August, according to Dave Cowan, owner of the Bend branch of the restaurant.
Killer Burger is the latest chain restaurant to nudge its way in the Central Oregon market. Chick-fil-A opened up last year in Bend. Other entrants in recent years include Cracker Barrel, Five Guys, Chipotle and Jersey Mike’s.
“As we make our entrance into Bend, we had to partner with an experienced, qualified individual to make it possible, and David fits that bill perfectly,” said TJ Southard, founder and CEO of Killer Burger.
The fast -casual restaurant sets itself apart with a few quirks, but its primary claim to fame is that all burgers come with bacon and fries. After that, there is a range of other toppings to choose from. All Killer Burger locations offer craft beer and ciders on draft or to-go.
“Ever since my first bite of the Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon burger, I’ve been infatuated with Killer Burger,” said Cowan. “When I began looking for a new business venture, it became an obvious choice, especially after meeting with their corporate team and learning about the processes and support.”
Cowan grew up in Bend but is relatively new to restaurant ownership. He has previously been employed as a math teacher and has also worked in real estate.
“I can’t wait to introduce to the people of my hometown the burgers that have literally changed my life,” said Cowan.
Killer Burger currently has 12 locations — 10 in Oregon and two in Washington. Cowan said site selection is currently underway for the restaurant in Bend, so the company has not settled on a specific location.
