Crowdfunding website Kickstarter says it bears no financial responsibility for Coolest Cooler’s disastrous campaign to produce novelty coolers.

The Oregonian reported Saturday that Portland-based Coolest Cooler will shut down, leaving 20,000 Kickstarter backers without the $200 they paid in expectation of receiving tricked-out coolers equipped with blenders, a Bluetooth speaker and USB charger.

“There’s always a risk in creating something new, and some projects won’t end up working out,” Kickstarter said in a written statement Monday. “In this case, unfortunately, 1/3 of the backers won’t receive the (product) they were promised. We’ve worked hard to make it clear that Kickstarter is not a store.”

Backers who never got their $200 coolers are entitled to $20 under a 2017 settlement between Coolest Cooler and the Oregon Department of Justice. But even if the cash-strapped Portland company ultimately delivers that sum by a June deadline, backers across the country will still be out $3.6 million altogether.

Online anger over Coolest Cooler’s flameout has focused on the company and Ryan Grepper, the novice Portland entrepreneur who conceived the project five years ago. But with his company’s collapse, some backers say they’re going to be more skeptical about Kickstarter in the future, too.

“There’s bound to be some backlash due to the lack of accountability,” said Jeremy Gillean, a Coolest Cooler backer who lives near Nashville, Tennessee. “It’s hard to believe they’ll be able to maintain their position as the neutral broker of failed projects, with no liability whatsoever for the millions of dollars lost by so many backers.”

Kickstarter and similar crowdfunding sites provide a platform for entrepreneurs and artists to raise money for projects. Project creators offer a “reward,” like a cooler, to those who pledge money — but the crowdfunding sites don’t guarantee backers will actually receive the product.

Coolest Cooler was a national sensation in 2014, using Kickstarter to raise money for its “21st Century cooler.” The gadget captured the popular imagination and was featured on Good Morning America and in People Magazine, The Washington Post and many other publications.

The craze made Coolest Cooler the second-biggest Kickstarter project ever, raising $13 million from 60,000 backers.

The attention quickly overwhelmed Grepper, who discovered it cost far more to manufacture each cooler than the $200 he sought from Kickstarter backers.

Over the next few years Grepper’s company delivered about 40,000 coolers — but 20,000 backers never got theirs.