The most popular spot in Keizer for the past eight months has now become the the city's first site of a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a restaurant.
In-N-Out Burger was listed as reporting five cases of COVID-19 in the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly report on coronavirus spread throughout the state.
OHA officials launched an investigation July 18, and the most recent onset of symptoms was listed as July 29.
Only workplaces with at least 30 workers and five confirmed cases are included in the report.
In-N-Out shifted to drive-thru service only when Oregon went into lockdown, but reopened its dining room area as Oregon began its phased reopening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.