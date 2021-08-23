Two La Pine health facilities do not have to pay for ambulance rides for patients, after a judge ruled the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District's policy of charging the facility and not the patient was invalid.
For more than two years, the fire district has charged the La Pine Community Health Center and the St. Charles Family Care Clinic $2,600 whenever they call 911 to take a patient to the St. Charles Bend emergency department for care. Typically patients would have been billed for the service either through Medicaid or through private insurance.
The policy, created by a fire district ordinance in 2019, had transferred that cost to the health facilities. Earlier this year, the fire district approved a revised ordinance that essentially allows it to continue collecting ambulance fees from the facilities and not the patients.
But in a two-part ruling July 30, Deschutes County Circuit Court judge Beth Bagley invalidated the 2019 fire district ordinance because it was not given proper public notice.
The fire district had been enforcing this policy to cover the cost and for the time it takes an ambulance to make the 2½ hour roundtrip ride from La Pine to Bend. The district has two ambulances to cover the 1,000 square miles that it covers.
The fire district maintains its policies are valid, according to a joint statement emailed by the fire district board.
"The La Pine Rural Fire Protection District’s continuing goal is that all citizens of the community receive the medical care they need and deserve and when that care is requested through emergency 911, the resources are in place to provide that care," according to the statement emailed to The Bulletin.
According to the district's monthly meeting minutes posted online, the volume of calls for ambulance rides are up significantly. Details on the actual number of calls were not provided by the meeting minutes, however.
"The board should focus on the problem and that is we don't have enough ambulances because of the size of our district and the diversity," Rex Lesueur, a former candidate for the fire district and La Pine resident for 31 years, said in an interview Monday. "We have a problem.
"The fire district is under-serving the community for fire and ambulance service."
In a letter to U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services out of Seattle clarified that ambulance fees are the patient's responsibility, not a facility's.
The only time a facility could be billed is if it was by contract with the provider/supplier and it was part of consolidated billing, usually in a non-emergent situation, according to the letter that cites Medicare rules.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services has said in its rules that an ambulance provider must bill the government and not a medical facility if the service provider transports a Medicare patient, according court filings between the fire district and St. Charles.
St. Charles has said that it is concerned the fire district practice could jeopardize health care in the community where the life expectancy is already shorter than in Bend. The next fire district meeting is Sept. 9.
On Aug. 17, Bagley ruled St. Charles is not on the hook for 31 ambulance charges that it had been billed for previously under the 2019 ordinance, said Bruce Anders, St. Charles Health System vice president of legal affairs.
The court ruled the ambulance charges were unconstitutional because the district failed to provide an explanation for insisting it was the facility's responsibility to pay.
The issue of charging the health center that called 911 has become the subject of five pending lawsuits filed against the district by the health centers.
Now all that remains to be heard in the court is a ruling on the 2021 ordinance that allows the La Pine fire to continue billing medical facilities if they call 911 on behalf of a patient and ask for an ambulance to the emergency department in Bend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.