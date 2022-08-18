Starbucks Union

Pro-union pins sit on a table during a watch party for Starbucks' employees union election in Buffalo, N.Y.

 Joshua Bessex/AP photo

A federal judge on Thursday ordered the immediate reinstatement of seven Starbucks baristas in Memphis, who were fired earlier this year after speaking to a local TV station about their union campaign, the National Labor Relations Board confirmed.

The National Labor Relations Board had filed a legal motion challenging the firing, in U.S. District Western District of Tennessee, and Court Sheryl H. Lipman agreed the workers should get their jobs back.

