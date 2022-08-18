A federal judge on Thursday ordered the immediate reinstatement of seven Starbucks baristas in Memphis, who were fired earlier this year after speaking to a local TV station about their union campaign, the National Labor Relations Board confirmed.
The National Labor Relations Board had filed a legal motion challenging the firing, in U.S. District Western District of Tennessee, and Court Sheryl H. Lipman agreed the workers should get their jobs back.
"I'm so happy with this outcome," said Florentino Escobar, one of the fired Starbucks baristas. "This is one more step to make Starbucks a better place."
In the face of a fierce anti-union campaign led by Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, the ruling marks a crucial victory for the campaign to unionize Starbucks, one of the most promising movements that labor has seen in a generation.
The efforts to unionize at Starbucks have contributed to a major increase in union election filings this year, including first time union victories at Amazon, Trader Joe's, and Apple retail stores.
Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
