Johnny Carino’s, the Italian restaurant on U.S. Highway 97, closed its doors this week, company officials confirmed.
After 15 years in Bend, the franchisee decided to close, citing rising costs and declining sales, said Bill Powell, vice president of operations for Washington-based Restaurant Development Co.
Powell’s company operates the Bend location, Greg’s Grill and Red Robin, both in the Old Mill District.
The company also operates a Johnny Carino’s in Albany. That location will remain open, Powell wrote in an email. In addition, the company operates Red Robin restaurants in Medford, Grants Pass, Roseburg and Albany. In all, the company has seven restaurants in its portfolio.
“The rumor is true, and the closure, on our end, is permanent,” Powell said in an email to The Bulletin. “This week has been very bittersweet for our entire organization.
“We have talked with many folks who say they are sad to see us go, and that we were their favorite restaurant. That has been very appreciated.”
At the time of the closure, Carino’s employed about 25 people, and was able to transfer 17 to the other restaurants, including two managers, Powell said.
Since it opened in 2006, the corporate ownership of Carino’s chain has undergone bankruptcy restructuring twice. The most recent, according to Hoover’s DB was in 2016.
At its peak, in 2006, the chain had 173 company-owned and franchised locations in 30 states.
Cascade Village Shopping Center declined to comment about any new tenants going into the location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.