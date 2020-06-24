Central Oregon’s unemployment rate dipped slightly in May as many workers were called back to work when the state allowed businesses to reopen following a shutdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Roughly 10% of the jobs lost in April were added back, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. The unemployment rate for Deschutes County was 16.3 % in May, compared to 3.9% the same time last year, according to the data.
“The pandemic is running the show at this point,” Runberg said. “We’re doing a delicate dance now until we get a vaccine.”
Cherie Appleby, owner of Ghost Rock Ranch in Bend, said she can tell that there’s skyrocketing unemployment because she took her ad for a part-time ranch hand off Craigslist after one day. She was inundated with callers, but not all of them met her requirements.
“It’s been wonderful to meet all the applicants,” said Appleby. “I just had someone call me from Idaho, and he met two of my qualifications: military experience and clean and sober.
“It’s been very competitive looking for people.”
But she’s seeking a qualified wrangler, who is over 18, for barn duties, stall mucking, feeding and watering of the horses.
Deschutes County added 1,680 jobs in May and many were in the hospitality and leisure, health services and retail job sectors, Runberg said.
The story was the same in Crook County, which saw its unemployment rate fall to 17.5% in May from 18.3 % in April. Last year in May it was 5.3%, Runberg said.
The jobless rate rose, however, in Jefferson County to 17% because of the lay off of about 200 workers in April at the Bright Wood Manufacturing plant in Madras.
“Even though the county had improvements in COVID-19 layoffs, it wasn’t enough to offset the Bright Wood layoffs,” Runberg said.
Runberg hoped that the June unemployment figures will show even more gains given that Central Oregon was given the green light early in the month to enter Phase 2 of Gov. Kate Brown’s plan for reopening.
But these gains, he said, will not be enough to mask the fact that a recession is forming. Even though a lot of underlying indicators, like housing and construction, remain strong, the economy is still not back to normal.
“Compared to being closed, it’s a big deal,” Runberg said. “But the volume of people in these establishments is still dramatically muted compared to pre-COVID-19 (times). We’re capturing a surge of employment but not coming back to where we were.”
