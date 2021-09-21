A “Help Wanted,” sign is shown in the window of a souvenir shop on Thursday in Miami Beach, Florida. Layoffs spiked in November compared with the previous month, and the number of job openings slipped, a sign the job market has stalled as the resurgent coronavirus has forced new shutdowns of restaurants and bars and discouraged consumer spending.
All three counties in Central Oregon posted declines in the unemployment rate in August over the previous month, according to the state Employment Department's monthly report.
Jefferson County experienced the steepest decline in August to 6.3% from 6.8% in July, but still higher than it was pre-pandemic when the unemployment rate was 4.1%, according to the monthly data released on Tuesday.
Typically, the region experiences modest job losses in August, but the number of jobs remained relatively unchanged, according to the monthly report. Jefferson County's fastest growing industry was construction, which added 40 jobs in the past year. Compared to the same period last year, the county's retail industry aded 70 jobs and manufacturing adding 90 jobs, according to the report.
Statewide the unemployment rate experienced a significant drop, from 5.2% in July to 4.9% in August. The state's unemployment rate has only been below 5% during two other periods of time and represents strong economic expansion, according to the state.
Oregon’s jobs recovery continued in August, and the labor market continued to tighten. Employers added 7,900 jobs to non-farm payrolls. As of August, Oregon has regained 72% of the jobs lost in the spring of 2020, according to the Oregon Employment Department.
In Deschutes County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 5.4% in August, compared to 5.6% in July. The rate still is higher than it was prior to the pandemic when the unemployment rate was 3.3%.
And Crook County's unemployment rate dropped to 6.8% in August, compared to 7.1% in July, according to the data. The unemployment rate in the county was higher than prior to the pandemic when it was 4.4%.
The county added 70 jobs, which is out of the norm for this time of year, according to the employment data. The seasonally adjusted non-farm jobs for August was 1.9% above pre-COVID-19 peak in February 2020.
