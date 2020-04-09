Nearly 7,500 jobless claims have been processed in Deschutes County over the past three weeks , according to data from the Oregon Employment Department.
Nationally, that number is upwards of 15 million processed claims as workers are furloughed or laid off because businesses must temporarily stop operations and the stay at home orders issued in an effort to contain the highly contagious COVID-19 virus. In Oregon, 269,000 claims have been filed in the same three weeks.
In all of the Great Recession, Oregon’s net job losses were 147,800, according to statewide data.
“These are unprecedented levels of unemployment claims,” said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. “It’s hard to provide meaningful comparison.”
More than two weeks have passed since Gov. Kate Brown issued her order to limit dining-in options at restaurants and bars, causing an onslaught of unemployment claims in the week ending March 21, according to the data. With the stay at home order in place, employment claims are coming in from other industries like health care and social assistance, construction and manufacturing.
Deschutes County had more than 1,100 claims over the past three weeks in the health care sector and 660 claims in construction.
In Crook County, 647 claims have been filed in the past three weeks ending April 4. The county processed 98 claims in the three weeks prior to any COVID closures, according to the data.
In Jefferson County, 498 unemployment claims have been processed in the three weeks between March 21 and April 4, compared to 53 claims three weeks prior to any COVID closings.
