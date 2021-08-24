A help wanted sign is displayed at a gas station in Mount Prospect, Illinois, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week by 14,000 to 385,000, according to report released Thursday, Aug. 5, more evidence that the economy and the job market are rebounding briskly from the coronavirus recession.
Deschutes County made stronger job gains than initially reported in the first quarter of the year resulting in near recovery from pandemic-related job losses, according to the Oregon Employment Department monthly report.
In addition, the Deschutes County unemployment rate fell from 5.9% in June to 5.6% in July. The county's pre-pandemic unemployment rate was 3.3%, according to the report.
Still the county lost 530 jobs in July, which is typical for this time of year, according to the report.
Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties continued to post unemployment gains, a signal that any recession from pandemic-related closures are in the past, according to the unemployment report.
In Deschutes County recent payroll data revealed nearly 1,000 jobs were added during the first three months of the year. Job losses in July were driven by local education as schools closed for summer break. The hospitality and leisure segments of the economy added jobs as did the professional and business and construction industries.
Similarly, Jefferson County's unemployment rate was 6.5% in July, down slightly from 6.8% in June. The unemployment rate is still higher than pre-COVID-19 levels when it was 4.1%. The county lost about 100 jobs in July, fewer than the typical for this time of year, according the monthly report.
Job losses were in the local government and education sectors since schools were closed for the summer. The leisure and hospitality sector added 30 jobs in Jefferson County.
In Crook County, the unemployment rate was 7%, down from 7.4%, still an increase over pre-pandemic rates of 4.4%, according to the report.
About 50 jobs were shed in July, which is typical for the time of year, according to the report.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.