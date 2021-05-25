Job gains slowed in April, stalling the growth of reclaiming lost jobs to pre-pandemic levels in Deschutes County, but Crook County job growth surged ahead, according to the monthly jobless report.
April tends to be a big hiring month in Central Oregon as businesses prepare for the summer tourism season, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. The unemployment rate for Deschutes County was 6.3% in April, according to the data.
The growth came at a time when Central Oregon was placed in the extreme risk category by the governor and there's a worker shortage.
"The idea that there's an abundance of workers out there is not accurate," Runberg said. "We're pretty close to being back."
Since the start of the pandemic, the region lost 17,500 jobs, but since then the three counties have added back 14,500 jobs. Of the 3,000 jobs unfilled, about half are held by workers who are on a temporary layoff by their employer, Runberg said. The rest had been occupied by workers who cannot work now because they retired, afraid of COVID-19, have child care issues, or don't want to work because of the increased unemployment benefits, Runberg said.
Crook County had a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 7.6% for April, up slightly from March when it was 7.4%. In Jefferson County, the seasonally adjusted rate dipped to 7% in April, down from 7.2% in March, according to the data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.