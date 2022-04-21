The Oregon Employment Department and WorkSource Oregon will be hosting an outdoor job fair in downtown Bend. The event is Tuesday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Troy Field, 51 NW Louisiana Ave. in Bend.

There will be over 24 employers from various industries throughout Central Oregon hiring.

Job seekers should bring resumes and expect to be interviewed on the spot by employers. Participating employers represent healthcare, construction, manufacturing, information technology, public sector, education and nonprofit industries.

“Job seekers will have plenty of time to speak directly with employers and learn more about their company,” said Mike Derrickson, a WorkSource Oregon business services representative. “Face-to-face contact with employers will increase a job seeker’s odds of being remembered and will stand out from other applicants that are only connecting digitally."

Job seekers will have a chance to learn about future positions opening up and tap into lesser-known jobs that only insiders know about. Every employer invited was chosen because of the professional opportunities they offer, according to the press release.

Job seekers with questions or those wanting assistance preparing for the job fair are encouraged to email the WorkSource Business Services team at oed_hirecentralor@employ.oregon.gov, or come into one of our WorkSource Oregon offices and take advantage of the many career-building resources available.

The Bend office is located at 1645 NE Forbes Rd #100. Our Redmond office is located at 2158 SE College Loop, Suite B.

