In an announcement posted Friday, the Food and Drug Administration listed 49 products, all but one of which corresponded to different sizes and packaging of Jif peanut butter, citing a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections linked to a factory in Lexington, Ky. The company's 40-ounce jars of Jif-branded honey also were recalled.
The outbreak is linked to 14 illness and two hospitalizations across 12 states. The FDA's announcement states that the salmonella strain showing up in this outbreak matches a sample the agency took at the J.M. Smucker factory in 2010.
Salmonella is a bacteria that can grow in food products. It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections that are most dangerous to children, frail or elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems.
Healthy people who are infected with salmonella typically experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare, more serious cases, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and lead to an arterial infection, according to the FDA.
The agency said that no one should eat, sell or serve any Jif peanut butter covered under the recall and that any surfaces or utensils that could have touched the peanut butter should be sanitized.
