Employees at Jeld-Wen facilities in Klamath County were told to take furloughs starting immediately through June 30 due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
The Klamath Falls and Chiloquin plants continue to operate amid the announcement of a 25% pay cut for executives and some temporary closures within the global windows and doors company, which has deep roots in Klamath Falls, corporate officials said Thursday.
“As of now we have no plans to limit operations nor do we plan any layoffs,” Noreen Pratscher, vice president of Global Corporate Communications for Jeld-Wen, said in an email.
“That said, to preserve jobs and avoid layoffs, we have asked all management and staff (salaried and office non-exempt team members) in the US to take a limited amount of unpaid leave in the second quarter – aka furlough. Their benefits continue during their time out of the office.
“Of course the COVID-19 situation is still very fluid,” she added. “We continue to monitor the situation and will adjust our business across the enterprise as warranted.”
Pratscher emphasized Klamath County, which in 2017 employed about 1,000 total employees, is still an important asset to the company.
“It’s still very important to us, obviously given the ongoing operations that we have there and our R&D (research & development) center is there, so I would say it’s still critically important to us as an operation,” Pratscher said via phone.
Pratscher said the company is following all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization and complying with state mandates as they come down. The company started with voluntary work from home for people who are able to do so within the company.
“We’ll make adjustments as we need to,” she said. “As the restrictions came down, our Charlotte office went to complete work from home and other locations, of course, we’re all abiding by state and local mandates.”
The company also implemented business travel restrictions for employees earlier in March and required self-quarantine for people personally traveling as the crisis was starting to take root.“In plants where we are operating, we have taken enhanced safety and security measures like social distancing, like enhanced sanitation procedures, enhanced hygiene,” Pratscher said. “More hand-washing stations, more frequent reminders of the need to wash your hands frequently. So we’re trying to do all the right things to protect our workers, which is always our first concern.”
Jeld-Wen, a publicly-traded company, is currently overseen by Chief Executive Officer Gary Michel and a board of directors.
“Ensuring the safety and well-being of our 23,000 associates and their families, our channel partners, our customers, and each of the communities in which we operate around the globe is our number one priority,” Michel said in a news release. “We moved decisively across the enterprise and put measures in place to maintain the continuity of our operations and protect the safety of our associates as we continue to service our customers. We are focused on meeting critical customer needs without disruption, while also complying with the COVID-19-related regulations and restrictions set by local governments.
