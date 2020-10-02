Got a plan to build a warehouse but don’t have a location? Jefferson County has just the deal: Build a warehouse of at least 20,000 to 60,000 square feet and get up to $125,000 in incentive money.
The county recognizes that there’s a shortage of industrial/warehouse space, particularly in the cities of Madras, Metolius, Culver, Warm Springs and Crooked River Ranch. The lack of these kinds of structures means that new businesses can’t find a home and bring new jobs to these communities, said Wayne Fording, Jefferson County commissioner.
“We’re just trying to encourage a little bit of activity in the industrial building,” Fording said. “We’re pretty short on available space. It would be nice to see more economic activity. It would be nice to ideally see new business come in and generate new jobs.”
The county offered this program a year ago, but didn’t get any takers, Fording said. Commissioners decided to reopen it this year. The deadline to apply is 2 p.m. Nov. 4. The program may be used with the Oregon Enterprise Zone program that offers 3- to 15-year property tax exemptions for qualifying companies on buildings and equipment in exchange for providing new jobs.
“For years Madras and Jefferson County has been severely constrained for inventory of buildings that are ready for businesses to occupy,” said Roger Lee Economic Development for Central Oregon CEO.
Traditionally, lease rents are low in these communities, making it not economically feasible for new construction without the help of these kinds of incentives, said Nick Snead, Madras Community Development director. New businesses generally want to invest in their concept and not real estate, Snead said.
Businesses want to take advantage of the lower rents, Snead said, but when they go to find suitable space most don’t find it and wind up locating elsewhere.
“The lease rents are pretty low and it doesn’t allow a developer to cover the debt service costs,” Snead said. “We have some special problems in the market. The county’s incentive funding to get the industrial space constructed will help overcome the market challenges. “
Two years ago Madras attempted to do something similar in trying to attract a brewpub to its city. A brewery did locate to the city, Madras Brewing, but not because of the incentive program, which offered as much as $500,000 in assistance and favorable terms on two parcels of city property in the urban renewal district, which is downtown along U.S. Highway 97.
Log In
