Idaho-based J.R. Simplot has agreed to buy a food-processing plant in Ontario that employs about 600 people from The Kraft Heinz Co.
Simplot will become the exclusive manufacturer and supplier of the Ore-Ida brand of potato products, which includes french fries and Tater Tots, according to news releases from the companies. Kraft Heinz will retain ownership of the brand.
Stephanie Peterson, spokesperson for Kraft Heinz, said the company expects Ontario plant to continue operating normally, and believes Simplot will offer jobs to those working at the plant.
Simplot has its headquarters in Boise and one of its largest potato processing facilities is in Caldwell. The company is family owned and privately held, according to information on its website.
Kraft-Heinz is the successor to Ore-Ida Foods, a potato processing plant first developed by Nephi and Golden Grigg in 1951.
In 1965, the Griggs brothers sold their company to Heinz Corp., which retained the Ore-Ida name as a subsidiary. However, Ore-Ida was eventually merged with other Heinz operations into Heinz Frozen Foods.
After a merger with Kraft Foods the corporation is now known as Kraft Heinz.
