I began my investment career in July 1987, just three months prior to the stock market crash of 1987 known as Black Monday, where the U.S. stock market dropped over 22% in one day!
This decline remains the largest single day decline in history. It was a very interesting time to be entering the investment industry and I learned a great deal over the following months and years.
One thing that I remember very clearly in 1987 is hearing the phrase “it’s different this time.” I remember hearing this phrase being used in and around the year 2000, prior to and after the Dot Com bubble bursting, and again in 2007-09 during the Great Recession.It was used again in March of 2020 as COVID-19 began and many other times over the next couple of years. It’s true. These events were all different, and how the financial markets reacted was different each time.
What was not different was the financial markets ability to digest these events, exercise resiliency, and not only survive, but reward investors who either stayed the course or took advantage of stocks being on sale.
What’s happening now? We have seen some increased financial market volatility over the last few months. Interest rates have increased and the U.S. Federal Reserve is signaling that it may begin to raise rates. Inflation has reached levels that we have not seen in over 40 years, Russia is invading Ukraine and guess what? We’re now starting to hear “it’s different this time” again.
The truth is that it is always different, and yet in many way always the same. Global financial markets are forward looking, and they respond and react to news and events as they unfold on an ongoing basis. Markets trade on fear and greed on a daily basis, and on the underlying fundamentals of economy, as well as the companies that make up our markets over longer periods of time.
Financial market volatility will always be a part of investing and astute investors not only have learned this, but they also actually take advantage of it.
One of the keys to successful investing is to have a plan — and to stick to the plan. Understand why you are taking the risk of investing in stocks and bonds — and stick to the plan. Use market volatility as an opportunity to buy assets on sale and keep a long-term focus. What won’t work? Selling and sitting on the sidelines until some future date, panicking and selling at a loss, trying to guess the when and how much markets will move up or down. These strategies have all proven to be bad investments over time.
