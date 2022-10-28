IRS-401k Contributions

A sign is displayed outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, D.C.

 AP file

WASHINGTON (AP) — The amount of income tax money owed but not paid to the IRS is projected to grow, the agency said Friday.

For tax years 2014 through 2016, the estimated gross "tax gap" rose to $496 billion a year, an increase of more than $58 billion from prior estimates. IRS data released Friday projects that for 2017 to 2019, the estimated average gross tax gap will be $540 billion per year.

