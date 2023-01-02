President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden last week signed legislation that includes changes to retirement plans. 

Wealthy retirees seem to have scored big in Congress’ sweeping year-end spending package.

The legislation signed by President Joe Biden last week includes changes to retirement plans that will push up the age people are required to start withdrawing from their IRAs and 401(k)s to 73 next year from the current 72, and extend it to 75 in 2033.

 By Alexis Leondis, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering personal finance. Previously, she oversaw tax coverage for Bloomberg News.

