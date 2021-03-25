Instashowing, a web-based application that helps real estate brokers schedule their home showings, has raised $1.5 million in an initial round of funding.
William Schoeffler, the 22-year-old Bend-based entrepreneur who created the application, built Instashowing mainly during the lockdown and quarantine months of 2020. He was simultaneously studying online at the University of Oregon, working toward a bachelor’s degree in business.
Instashowing is integrated with the Multiple Listings Service, known as MLS, a tool that helps connect listing brokers with brokers who work with home buyers.
The investment group that put money into Instashowing includes Pete Flint, founder of real estate listings company Trulia, and Greg Schwartz, chief executive of fintech startup Tomo.
“Local agents and brokers covet a digital home touring tool which is independent from the big real estate platforms and is innovative and growing,” said Schwartz. “Instashowing does that, providing great digital tools which will delight homebuyers and agents alike.”
Schoeffler employs six people and said the funding will be used to hire more employees and expand services. His goal is to have 250,000 real estate agents using his platform within 12 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.