Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank's operations in Portland are based at its namesake tower at 1 S.W. Columbia St.

 Mark Graves/The Oregonian

Investors who claim Umpqua Bank aided and abetted a $300 million Ponzi scheme perpetrated by one of its northern California borrowers have won a key legal battle.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco denied the bank’s motion for summary judgment, which keeps the case alive. He also certified the case as a class action, which increases the number of plaintiffs and potential damages.

