Intel handily beat its fourth-quarter sales forecast in financial results issued Wednesday, but the company issued a tepid outlook for the start of 2022 and shares fell.
The chipmaker, Oregon’s largest corporate employer, forecast sales of $18.3 billion in the first quarter, down 7% from the same period in 2021. It projected a gross profit margin of just 52% this quarter, down from nearly 59% a year ago.
Lower profits represent the cost of the strategic reversal Intel made when it hired CEO Pat Gelsinger last year. He’s committing tens of billions of dollars to restore the company’s engineering and manufacturing edge, and to capitalize on surging demand for semiconductors.
Intel reiterated Wednesday that Gelsinger’s turnaround plan will diminish profits for the better part of five years.
Intel shares fell by more than 3% Wednesday afternoon right after Intel announced its quarterly results, but investors seemed reassured as they listened to Gelsinger’s conference call with Wall Street analysts and dug into the numbers. Shares recovered about half their losses as the afternoon went on.
“We have a path to unquestioned leadership over time,” Gelsinger told analysts , while acknowledging it will take years for Intel to get there.
Wednesday’s financial results are a snapshot of a company that is just beginning to embark on a new direction.
- Fourth-quarter sales totaled $20.5 billion, up 2.8% from the same quarter a year earlier. The company had forecast revenue around $19.2 billion.
- Profits totaled $4.6 billion last quarter, or $1.13 a share. That compares to $5.9 billion, $1.42 a share, in the fourth-quarter of 2020. For all of 2021, Intel reported profits of $19.9 billion, $4.86 cents a share. That compares to profits of $20.9 billion, $4.98 a share, in 2020.
- Full-year sales totaled $79 billion in 2021, up just 1.5%.
- A global chip shortage has hindered production of everything from autos to appliances, smartphones to toys. But Intel reported slow sales growth nonetheless because it lacked the production capacity to meet the unprecedented demand.
“I lust for having a free (factory) shell that we could be ramping into. We simply have to be building some more shell capacity,” Gelsinger said.
Intel has committed to spend as much as $28 billion on its factories this year alone, up from around $19 billion in 2021, and to spend similar amounts for at least the next few years.
Intel plans to build four new chip factories, two in Arizona and two announced last week in Ohio. It’s also preparing to open a $3 billion expansion to its D1X research factory in Hillsboro within the next several weeks, and Gelsinger has said Intel will announce new factories in Europe soon.
None of that will solve the current chip shortage because the brand-new factories won’t open for at least a few years.
So Intel’s building boom anticipates continued high demand for Intel’s chips, as well as success in its nascent effort to open its factories to contract manufacturing for other companies’ designs.
Separately, Intel hopes to introduce four new generations of microprocessor technology over five years, playing catchup after manufacturing failures delayed three successive generations of chip technology.
