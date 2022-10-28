Intel layoffs

Inside Intel’s D1X research factory in Hillsboro.

 Walden Kirsch/Intel

Intel warned employees to expect layoffs over the next five months and tighter budgets, with executives saying the company’s costs are out of line with its competitors’.

In an all-hands meeting late Thursday afternoon, CEO Pat Gelsinger and other Intel leaders said the company is at a strategic inflection point and needs to adjust its cost structure as it embarks on an expensive plan to rebuild the chipmaker’s factory network and engineering might.

