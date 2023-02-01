A close-up shows an Intel Nahuku board, each of which contains eight to 32 Intel Loihi neuromorphic research chips. Intel’s latest neuromorphic computing system, Pohoiki Springs, was unveiled in March 2020. It is made up of 24 Nahuku boards with 32 chip...

 Tim Herman/Intel Corporation

Intel shocked employees Tuesday evening with word that it is sharply cutting employee compensation after reporting miserable financial results last week.

The chipmaker said it will slash base pay for employees above its midlevel ranks by at least 5% effective March 1, according to employees who heard the company’s announcement. Vice presidents will take a 10% cut, more senior executives will receive 15% less, and CEO Pat Gelsinger will get a 25% reduction in his base pay.

