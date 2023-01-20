Intel lab

An architectural rendering of Intel's proposed, $700 million Oregon Research and Design Mega Lab, which the company had planned to open this year at its Jones Farm campus in Hillsboro. The company said it's pursuing cheaper options instead.

 Intel image

Intel won’t build a $700 million “mega lab” it had planned in Hillsboro, pursuing cheaper options instead as it implements billions of dollars in cost cuts amid declining revenue.

“We are looking to reduce costs and increase efficiencies through multiple initiatives. This includes exploring more cost-effective real estate options to continue our data center R&D work in Oregon that is already in progress,” Intel spokesperson Penelope Bruce said in a written statement.

