Intel reported strong quarterly sales growth Thursday and said it expects continued growth in 2020.
“One year into our long-term financial plan, we have outperformed our revenue and (profitability) expectations,” CEO Bob Swan said in a written statement. “Looking ahead, we are investing to win the technology inflections of the future, play a bigger role in the success of our customers and increase shareholder returns.”
The Oregonian and tech news sites reported over the past week that Intel plans broad – but not deep – layoffs across its business groups. Intel’s global workforce declined by just under 1% during the fourth quarter as Intel reduced headcount by about 1,100 jobs.
The company acknowledged it plans global reductions in its workforce. Intel said the cuts affect a relatively small portion of its workforce — fewer than 1%.
Intel employs nearly 111,000 workers globally — including roughly 20,000 in Oregon, the company’s largest site. So pending cuts could impact hundreds.
“Our ambitions have just never been greater,” Swan told investment analysts Thursday. “We realize it’s an increasingly competitive world and we feel like we’re well positioned to deal with it.”
Intel said the cuts announced Thursday reflect the company’s changing business needs.
“Wherever possible, we’ve transitioned employees or teams within the company to areas of business need, and we expect this to impact less than 1% of our global workforce,” the chipmaker said in a written statement.
“We are committed to treating all impacted employees with professionalism and respect, and we continue to hire for critical skills, with more than 1,300 positions open in our key locations in the U.S. and globally,” Intel said.
The company gave no indication of what kinds of jobs it plans to cut and where it expects to grow.
Intel’s sales grew 8.3% in the last three months of 2019 and 1.6% for the entire year. The company had initially forecast a down year in 2019, but its outlook improved steadily as the year went on.
Sales totaled $72.0 billion for all of 2019, up 1.6% from the prior year. Intel said it expects revenue of $73.5 billion in 2020 and issued an unusual long-term forecast, indicating it expects annual sales around $85 million by the end of 2023.
Fourth-quarter sales totaled $20.2 billion — including a nearly 18% jump in revenue in Intel’s highly profitable data center group.
Annual earnings were $21.0 billion, flat compared to 2019.
Intel is Oregon’s largest corporate employer. Its headquarters are in Silicon Valley.
