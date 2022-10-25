Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger

President Joe Biden with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger in January. The chipmaker has put itself in an uncomfortable position this fall: poised to lay off thousands of American workers at the same time it’s seeking to win billions of dollars from the federal government by promising to create more jobs.

 AP photo

Intel appears poised to announce job cuts when it reports quarterly results Thursday, a painful step that reflects the limits of the chipmaker’s turnaround strategy as it reckons with a cooling economy and encroaching competitors.

CEO Pat Gelsinger described the pending cuts as “targeted” in a message to employees last week, appearing to suggest they won’t be nearly as severe as the widespread layoffs that rocked the company in 2016.

