Intel pays $2 billion for Israeli chipmaker Habana Labs

Intel said Monday it will pay $2 billion for Habana Labs, an Israeli chip company developing artificial intelligence technology for data centers.

The announcement confirms a deal that had been widely reported in the Israeli press this month. The transaction deepens Intel’s ties to Israel, where it already has an advanced semiconductor factory and a major research center. In 2017 Intel paid $15.3 billion for an Israeli company, Mobileye, that makes technology for self-driving cars.

Intel said Monday that Habana Labs’ technology offers efficient, easy-to-program tools for running artificial intelligence technology inside data centers. Intel said Habana will continue operating independently under its current management team, reporting to Intel’s data center group.

“Habana turbo-charges our AI offerings for the data center with a high-performance training processor family and a standards-based programming environment to address evolving AI workloads,” Navin Shenoy, the Intel vice president who runs its data center group, said in a written statement.

Intel shares were up just under 1% in premarket trading Monday at $58.30. The chipmaker’s sales growth slowed this year but performed better than the company had forecast despite a series of manufacturing setbacks, and Intel shares are near their highest point since the dot-com era.

Though its headquarters are in California, Intel’s largest and most advanced operations are in Washington County where the company employs 20,000.