Intel named a new chief strategy officer Tuesday, hiring McKinsey & Co. partner Saf Yeboah-Amankwah.
Intel said Yeboah-Amankwah will run Intel’s global strategy office, which includes the company’s venture capital arm, Intel Capital. At McKinsey, he was head of the consulting firm’s telecom, media and technology group.
Yeboah-Amankwah lives in Washington, D.C. He was previously McKinsey’s managing partner for South Africa.
Intel’s last chief strategy officer, Aicha Evans, left the chipmaker in January 2019 to run the self-driving vehicle startup Zoox. Amazon bought Zoox in June for more than $1 billion.
Intel’s headquarters are in Silicon Valley but the company’s largest operations are in Oregon, where the company employs more than 21,000.
