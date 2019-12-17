Oregon’s largest corporate employer is expanding its parental leave for new parents by 50% at the start of 2020 and adding a number of other categories of paid time off for employees.

Intel said Tuesday it will expand paid leave for new parents from eight to 12 weeks. Parents may also work part time for up to four weeks with full-time pay through a new “parent reintegration program.”

Intel’s expanded leave matches a new Oregon law passed this year, which gives employees 12 weeks of paid family leave beginning in 2023.

But Oregon’s law caps the benefit at $1,215 per week. Workers in Oregon’s chip industry earn more than double that, on average.

Also Tuesday, Intel said it will offer eight weeks of paid leave for employees to care for a seriously ill family member and two weeks of paid bereavement leave.

“We want our employees to know we are here to support them through all the situations they and their families may encounter,” Julie Ann Overcash, Intel’s vice president of human resources, said in a written statement Tuesday.

Intel’s expanded benefits come amid an arms race for skilled employees, especially in Silicon Valley where the chipmaker is headquartered. Intel, like the tech industry as a whole, remains overwhelmingly male. So though the new benefits apply to both men and women, expanded time off for new parents may also help recruit more women into its workforce.

Intel has 20,000 employees in Oregon, more than any other company. Its new leave policies appear longer than the state’s other large employers – Nike, for example, has offered eight weeks of paid family leave since 2016.